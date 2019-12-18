Washington state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 4.4% in November from 4.4 % the prior month, the Employment Security Department said Wednesday.

The national unemployment rate was 3.5%, down from 3.7 % in October.

Private sector employment statewide increased by 11,000 while the public sector increased by 1,200 jobs in November. The state’s economy gained 12,200 jobs, while the labor force – the number of people both employed and unemployed, over the age of 16 – climbed 21,100 to 3.94 million.

According to ESD, the November report shows the largest private job growth occurred in education & health services up 3,600 jobs, leisure and hospitality up 2,700 jobs, construction and professional & business services both up 1,900 jobs, government up 1,200 job and wholesale trade up 1,000 jobs. Also posting increases were other services up 400 jobs, and mining & logging and manufacturing both up 100 jobs.

Meanwhile, the three industry sectors that posted losses were retail trade down 400 jobs, information down 200 jobs and transportation, warehousing & utilities down 100 jobs.