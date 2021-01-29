Suzi LeVine, the departing head of Washington’s Employment Security Department (ESD), will serve as interim leader of the federal sub-agency office that helps states manage unemployment benefits, according to a media report Friday morning.

LeVine, whose departure from ESD was announced late last week, will reportedly serve as “interim political head” of the Employment and Training Administration (ETA), which is part of the Labor Department, according to Bloomberg Law.

LeVine, who declined last week to detail her new role with the Biden administration, also did not respond Friday to questions about the Bloomberg report.

LeVine’s post at the ETA was temporary and it isn’t yet known whether the 51-year-old former tech executive and U.S. ambassador is in the running for a permanent role as assistant secretary at ETA, the report said. Biden hasn’t nominated anyone for that post, which requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate, Bloomberg reported.

The ETA “administers federal government job training and worker dislocation programs, federal grants to states for public employment service programs, and unemployment insurance benefits,” according to the ETA website.

Bloomberg reported that the ETA “is poised to wield immense authority in executing President Joe Biden’s mission to rapidly repair a labor market reeling from the virus-induced surge of layoffs and structural damage.”

LeVine’s critics had responded to last week’s announcement of her departure by highlighting problems at the ESD during her 2-1/2 year tenure. Notable among those was a fraud scheme last spring that siphoned off $600 million in unemployment funds, as well as chronic delays in benefit payments to legitimate claimants during the pandemic.

Critics also noted that LeVine, who worked at Microsoft and Expedia and served as U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein for three years in the Obama administration, has been a longtime player in Democratic politics.

She and her husband, Eric LeVine, gave more than $400,000 to the Biden campaign and other Democratic causes in 2019 and 2020, according to federal campaign records.

LeVine also voluntarily served as the Democratic National Committee’s deputy national finance chair, the Bloomberg report said.

Allies say LeVine revived a dysfunctional and demoralized state agency and used her considerable technical and management expertise to help modernize a critical organization that had been slow to upgrade its systems.

Gov. Jay Inslee appointed LeVine as ESD commissioner in July 2018.

Information from the Seattle Times archive was included.