Washington saw more new claims for unemployment benefits last week than any other U.S. state, according to data released Thursday.

Washingtonians filed 25,201 new, or “initial,” claims for regular unemployment benefits during the week ending Saturday — a 71.7% increase from the prior week, the state Employment Security Department (ESD) reported.

Nationally, initial claims fell 6.3% last week, to 709,000, from the prior week, the Labor Department said.

It was Washington’s sharpest increase since March 21, as the first big layoffs related to COVID-19 were generating tens of thousands of new jobless claims. It was also the largest weekly increase reported by any state last week, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

An ESD press release noted that initial claims “typically increase this time of year due to seasonal layoffs, primarily in the agriculture and construction industries.” Thursday’s data showed large claims increases in those sectors and others, such as retail and food services, that typically see seasonal layoffs.

But there were also large increases in most other sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare and social assistance, and government, all of which saw roughly a doubling in new claims, while wholesale trade saw new claims jump 132%.

Even white-collar sectors that have been less hard-hit during the pandemic saw large increases in jobless claims. Claims in the information sector jumped 151.7% while claims in finance & insurance jumped 223.6%.

The increases go “well beyond the expected seasonal culprits,” said Jacob Vigdor, an economist at the University of Washington Evans School of Public Policy and Governance. “I suspect we are seeing the beginnings of a second major wave of layoffs to rival what we saw in March and April, and driven by a spike in COVID cases that looks much worse than what we saw then.”

The economic and social impacts of the first spike were softened somewhat by massive federal intervention via enhanced benefits to workers and loans to employers that “kept money flowing through the economy,” Vigdor said. “What’s going to happen this time around?”