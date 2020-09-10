New unemployment claims jumped last week in Washington state as employers continued to shed jobs ahead of an autumn that could bring even sharper losses.

Workers in Washington filed 20,006 initial, or new, weekly claims for regular unemployment during the week ending Sept. 5, an increase of 10.1% over the prior week, the state Employment Security Department (ESD) said Thursday.

Nationally, workers filed 884,000 initial unemployment claims last week, unchanged from a week earlier, the U.S. Labor Department said Thursday.

Washington state’s increase in jobless claims was the first after seven consecutive weeks of modest declines. It comes as the state job market, still reeling after months of pandemic-related layoffs, moves toward autumn, when the typical seasonal jump in unemployment may be worsened by looming uncertainties in key sectors. Historically, jobless claims surge in late August and early September as seasonal employment tapers off.

One area of concern is the food service sector, parts of which had enjoyed a modest recovery as state regulators relaxed capacity restrictions and as warm summer weather allowed for outdoor seating.

But some restaurant owners worry that as cooler weather curbs outside seating, the sector will become more vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks. Others fear they may not be able to remain open without additional federal relief, such as Paycheck Protection Program loans, which many small businesses are just now exhausting.

The week brought some good news for unemployed workers. A $300-a-week emergency federal unemployment payment, authorized by President Trump, will be available for six weeks in Washington state, the ESD reported Thursday.

The payments, available to many unemployed workers under the new Lost Wages Assistance program, were initially assured for only three weeks.

The program was conceived as a stop-gap measure after a $600-a-week federal pandemic benefit expired in late July.

This is a developing story and will be updated.