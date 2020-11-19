Washington state received fewer new jobless claims last week and saw its unemployment rate fall.

Workers filed 16,837 new, or initial, claims for regular unemployment benefits last week, the state Employment Security Department (ESD) reported Thursday morning. That represented a 33.2% drop from the 25,201 claims that the state had reported a week earlier and which it later acknowledged had been inflated by federal rules requiring some existing claimants to file new claims.

Nationally, new unemployment claims tallied 742,000, a 4.4% increase over the prior week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The number of Washingtonians collecting unemployment benefits last week was 276,049, up 1.7% from a week earlier.

Washington state also reported a decline in its unemployment rate for October, to 6.0%, compared to an adjusted rate of 8.3% for September.

But that good news was tempered by the approaching expiration, on Dec. 26, of a key pandemic relief program known as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, as well as changes in other federal programs that will cut the number of weeks some workers get benefits.

This is a developing story and will be updated.