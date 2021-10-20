Washington saw only a modest rise in hiring in September as the surging delta variant slowed the recovery from the pandemic, but the state is still doing better in filling jobs than is the nation as a whole.

Washington employers added 17,600 jobs in September, a 7.3% increase over August, the state Employment Security Department reported Wednesday. September’s job growth was disappointing in comparison to June and July, when the state added 25,600 and 24,300 jobs, respectively.

Washington’s unemployment rate in September was 4.9%, down from 5.1% in August. The national unemployment rate in September was 4.8%

September’s modest increase likely reflects in part the surge in COVID cases that month, said Anneliese Vance-Sherman, an ESD regional economist who covers the Seattle area.

“We’re still growing, but it’s slower than what we were seeing prior to the current wave of COVID,” Vance-Sherman said.

Still, Washington’s job market is well ahead of most other states’, a difference Vance-Sherman and some other experts attribute in part to Washington’s relatively high vaccination rate.

Advertising

In September, U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs, down 47% from August and less than a fifth of the number added in July, the Labor Department reported Friday,

Washington’s steady but modest September job growth also undercuts a popular theory that the state’s labor shortage was fueled by the enhance federal pandemic jobless benefits, including an extra $300-a-week payment, that expired Sept. 4.

If the state’s labor shortage “was entirely attributable to the extended benefits, then I would expect September’s numbers to have jumped,” said Vance-Sherman. “And we didn’t see that jump.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.