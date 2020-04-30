Washington saw nearly 146,000 new weekly claims for unemployment insurance–the state’s third biggest week– as tens of thousands of jobless workers previously ineligible for state benefits took advantage of new federal coronavirus relief funds.

For the week ending April 25, the state received 145,757 initial claims for unemployment insurance, up nearly 75% from the number of claims received the prior week, according to figures released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The large increase came as initial jobless claims nationally dropped 18.5% to 3.8 million, the Labor Department reported.

Officials with the Washington state Employment Security Department, which will report its own jobless figures later Thursday, were expecting a surge in initial claims for unemployment insurance last week as new federal benefits became available starting April 25.

The new benefits, which were included in a $2.2 trillion federal coronavirus bill enacted in March, provide unemployment insurance for independent contractors and other workers not usually illegible to receive state benefits.

This story is developing and will be updated.