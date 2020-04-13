Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday that plans to reopen the state’s economy after COVID-19 is contained will be closely coordinated with Oregon and California to ensure that the virus remains contained across the West Coast.

“COVID-19 doesn’t follow state or national boundaries,” the governor’s office said in a statement Monday.

Inslee began closing non-essential businesses in the state on March 16 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. The closure was extended to May 4, and many observers believe it could be extended further out of concern that re-opening businesses prematurely could allow a resurgence of the disease, which appears to be leveling off thanks to social distancing and other measures.

Monday’s announcement offered no new specifics on when shuttered businesses might be allowed to reopen. Instead, it said that “in the coming days the governors, their staff and health officials will continue conversations about this regional pact to recovery.”

But the announcement reaffirmed Inslee’s previous commitments to prioritize public health in his approach to the state’s coronavirus strategy. “Health outcomes and science – not politics – will guide these decisions,” Monday’s statement said, adding that the reopening strategy start by identifying “clear indicators for communities to restart public life and business.”

Monday’s pact also underscored the necessity of a regional approach to a disease that, thus far, has been battled primarily by the individual states, with some support and guidance from the federal government.

“COVID-19 has preyed upon our interconnectedness,” said the statement from the governor’s office. ” In the coming weeks, the West Coast will flip the script on COVID-19 – with our states acting in close coordination and collaboration to ensure the virus can never spread wildly in our communities.”

To that end, the three states have adopted a number of shared strategies, among them, “ensuring any successful lifting of interventions includes the development of a system for testing, tracking and isolating.”

A similar approach was also recently announced by New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island, Bloomberg reported.

“The optimum is a geographically coordinated plan,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday, adding that “This virus doesn’t understand governmental boundaries.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.