Washington merchandise exports fell 22% last year compared with 2018. The biggest bites came from President Trump’s trade war with China, diminished sales in the important aerospace sector and overall slowing world trade.

Annual exports totaled $60.1 billion, according to the Commerce Department.

China remained the state’s largest trading partner, but Washington exports to the country fell 44% and 76% in aircraft and aerospace parts, respectively. Washington remained the third largest state exporter to China, behind California and Texas.

Canada, Japan, South Korea and Mexico were the next largest destinations for Washington merchandise goods.

In 2014, exports reached a record $90.6 billion.

Washington is America’s most trade-dependent state, based on the number of jobs supported here.