Washington’s growing army of unemployed workers filed nearly 110,000 initial claims for jobless benefits as the state economy moved toward its eighth week under the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the week ending May 2, the state received 109,167 initial claims for unemployment insurance, down almost 22% from the prior week, according to U.S. Labor Department figures released Thursday morning.

Washington’s latest claims numbers were part of the nearly 3.2 million initial claims for unemployment benefits filed across the United States last week, the Labor Department reported. That brings the nationwide number of initial claims filed since early March, when employers began shedding workers, to a total of about 33.5 million.

Washington’s Employment Security Department will release its own set of jobless claims numbers later Thursday. The state’s numbers often differ slightly from the federal numbers, but tend to track closely.

With Washington’s most recent claims, the total number of workers in the state who have filed for unemployment insurance since the start of the coronavirus crisis could approach 900,000, which would be nearly three times the peak during the Great Recession.

The massive number highlights both the enormous damage done to the state’s economy by the pandemic as well as the relief efforts underway to address that damage. Since the pandemic began, state workers have received approximately $1.5 billion in benefits, with most of the funds coming from the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package enacted in March.

