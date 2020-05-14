Washington workers filed more than 116,000 initial weekly claims for unemployment insurance — an increase from the previous week and a clear reminder that the job market may lag behind the state’s efforts to emerge from the coronavirus shutdown.

For the week ending May 9, the state received 116,210 initial claims for unemployment insurance, a 13.7% increase over the previous week, according to figures released Thursday morning by the U.S. Labor Department. Washington was among the few states reporting an increase in initial claims. The nation as a whole saw 2.98 million initial claims for the week ending May 9, a 6.1% decrease from the prior week, the Labor Department reported.

The Washington state Employment Security Department will report its own jobless numbers at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Although those numbers often differ slightly from the Labor Department figures for the state, they tend to track the same trend–and they’re likely to indicate that the total number of workers who have filed for unemployment in Washington since March 7 is now well above 900,000.

It’s also a clear indication of just how long it may take to reverse the damage to the state’s job market even as Washington and most other states move toward fewer coronavirus-related restrictions on some business activities.

Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that nonessential retailers can reopen for curbside pickup in the first of the state’s four-phase reopening plan. The governor also said landscapers and pet walkers could return to work and that five small counties–Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln and Pend Oreille–could move to the second phase of re-opening because they have fewer than 75,000 people and hadn’t had a confirmed COVID-19 case in three weeks.

Phase two is expected to begin for most areas on June 1, provided public-health data still looks favorable.

State officials said last week that they expected total claim numbers to continue to rise in the state until Washington’s economy was more fully reopened, but offered the hope that the worst of the layoffs might be over.

