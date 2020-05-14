Washington workers filed more than 116,000 initial weekly claims for unemployment insurance — an increase from the previous week and a clear reminder that the job market may lag behind the state’s efforts to emerge from the coronavirus shutdown.

For the week ending May 9, the state received 116,210 initial claims for unemployment insurance, a 13.7% increase over the previous week, according to figures released Thursday morning by the U.S. Labor Department. Washington was among the few states reporting an increase in initial claims. The nation as a whole saw 2.98 million initial claims for the week ending May 9, a 6.1% decrease from the prior week, the Labor Department reported.

The Washington state Employment Security Department will report its own jobless numbers at 10 a.m. Thursday. Typically, those numbers differ slightly from the Labor Department figures, but tend to track the same trend.

This is a developing story and will be updated.