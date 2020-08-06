Workers in Washington state filed fewer claims for jobless benefits last week, but it’s far from clear whether that’s a blip in the data or the sign of economic recovery.

For the week ending August 1, the state received 24,985 new, or initial, claims for regular unemployment insurance, representing a 13.4% decline from the prior week, the state Employment Security Department reported Thursday.

That follows weeks in which initial jobless claims seemed stuck just below 30,000 a week.

The state’s total for all ongoing claims, including state and federal benefits, fell 3.1%, to 656,556.

Nationwide, initial claims dropped 17.4%, to 1.4 million, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

It’s probably too early to say whether Washington’s dip in claims represents a longer term shift in the state’s job market. Recent layoffs in the airline industry and other industries suggest some sectors may only just now be reaching the point that retailers and other consumer-facing businesses hit months ago.

