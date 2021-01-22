Suzi LeVine, commissioner of Washington state’s Employment Security Department (ESD), is stepping down to take a job in the Biden administration, the agency announced Friday.

The agency released no details about the role, which starts Feb. 1.

“I wish Suzi the very best in her next adventure,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement Friday. “Her dedication and hard-work will add value to the Biden-Harris administration. In our state, she led the Employment Security Department through an extremely challenging time and I never doubted that she had the best interests of working Washingtonians at the heart of all her endeavors.”

