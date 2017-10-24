A humming economy and record stock market aren't enough to help some people get better work.

Thanks to a long, albeit slow, recovery, the official unemployment rate in the United States hit 4.2 percent in September. That’s the best reading since February 2001. But all is not well in the labor market, and it’s not just wage growth.

More people — 5.1 million — want full-time work but are stuck in part-time jobs than at any equivalent time during an expansion since the 1980s. And to be clear, this doesn’t include those who choose to work part-time.

Equivalent state breakouts aren’t available, but we get a rough sense from the wide U-6 unemployment rate, which includes involuntary part-timers and also those who have given up a regular search for a job (“discouraged workers”). At the end of the second quarter, the most recent data available, the U-6 for Washington was 9.7 percent, vs. the “official” 4.8 percent.

In the ’80s, the economy was recovering from the severe unemployment of a recession caused by the Federal Reserve to defeat inflation. It was also a time of vast change: “Merger mania” sweeping up companies and reengineering of such foundational industries as steel, automobiles, railroads, airlines and more. Layoffs were the result. By the peak of the 1990s boom, only about 3.2 million were part-time when they wanted full-time work (in a smaller labor force, to be sure). Before 1980, such workers made up a tiny slice of the overall labor force, except during recessions.

Now, many economists say this condition is here to stay. In addition to freelance “gig economy” workers, part-timers give companies more flexibility and lower costs (including few or no benefits). This plays into rising inequality because more profits go to the richest. But even full-time workers with benefits — once a given in America if one wanted it — are an advantaged group. Industries have changed, some radically changed or almost gone here, others with much automation. People who once worked in these backbone sectors are often scrambling for a part-time job with no other options. This is made worse by fewer people moving to seek employment.

Intelligent responses? They’re out there: Better education funding, infrastructure investments, more effective retraining for displaced workers and enforcement for discrimination among them. Tax cuts for the rich? Not so much.

