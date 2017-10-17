It's a good thing Nordstrom avoided a debt-burdened move to go private. But that doesn't end its challenges in a battered retail sector.

News that Nordstrom has suspended its attempt to go private avoids what could have been a dangerous misstep.

It’s not that going private is a bad idea. Wall Street, with its ravenous appetite for immediate gratification, is no company’s friend. Going private means freedom for long-term thinking and experimentation. The problem is the way the upscale department store chain intended to do it: Even though the family owns 31.3 percent of the company, it would seek debt and private-equity investors to complete the transformation.

That detail received less attention when the company announced its plans in June. Now, ahead of the critical holiday season and with retail facing unprecedented headwinds from e-commerce and changing tastes, potential lenders backed away.

And a good thing, too. The graveyard of once-vibrant companies is filled with those that took on too much debt, especially with leveraged buyouts from “rip, strip and flip” vulture capitalists, but even from more benign financial arrangements. Excessive debt becomes a stone the company can never push up the hill, particularly if the economy turns down or the industry is facing severe challenges.

The latter situation is retailing today. Macy’s plans to close 100 stores. Wall Street is pressuring such companies as Dillard’s and J.C. Penney. Payless ShoeSource, Gymboree, Toys R Us and others have sought bankruptcy protection. Once-prosperous suburban malls are ghost towns — so much that localities are pitching some of them as potential sites of Amazon HQ2 (Park Central in Phoenix would actually work — light rail, in the heart of the city — but Arizona probably wouldn’t pay to play, especially to help a hated blue city in a red state).

Nordstrom is in better shape, with a loyal customer base, upscale niche, growing online sales, new formats such as Nordstrom Local, and the mass of 360 stores across North America. Let’s hope that buys the 116-year-old company time. I can think of few worse civic losses for Seattle — and the American retail landscape.

