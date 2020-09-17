After a strong rebound this summer, Washington state’s job market now seems caught between a steady stream of new layoffs and a slowdown in hiring by employers.

Washingtonians filed 18,403 new, or “initial,” claims for unemployment benefits for the week ending Saturday, according to figures released Thursday morning by the state Employment Security Department (ESD).

Although that’s down 8% from the prior week — and well below the massive levels from the first weeks of the pandemic — it’s still more than three times the number of claims that were filed the same week last year.

At the same time, the rate at which employers in Washington are hiring — or rehiring — has slowed. In August, nonfarm employment increased by 19,800 jobs, according to the most recent monthly ESD employment report.

While that was enough to drop the state’s unemployment rate to 8.5%, down from 10.2% in July, it also represented a sharp slowdown in hiring. In May, June and July, employers added 90,500, 108,200 and 102,800 jobs, respectively.

Mathew Gardner, chief economist for Windermere Real Estate in Seattle, says the falloff in hiring may reflect several trends, including the decline in emergency federal assistance to small businesses and increasing uncertainty among employers about economic prospects for the next several months.

After having to make such large reductions earlier in the pandemic, employers “may just be a bit more cautious” about how many employees to bring back, Gardner said.

