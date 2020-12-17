There was good news on the state’s unemployment front this week: fewer Washingtonians filed new jobless claims and Congress appeared poised to extend expiring federal jobless benefits.

But that positive news was tempered by fresh signs that the state’s economic recovery was slowing. In November, Washington added just 100 jobs, the worst performance since the economy began recovering from the massive pandemic-related layoffs this spring, the state Employment Security Department (ESD) reported this week.

The ESD also raised its tally of funds stolen during this spring’s fraud, to $600 million, up from $576 million that was reported in August.

ESD state economist Paul Turek warned that the job market could further weaken with continued restrictions on business and other activities to curb surging COVID-19 cases. “The rate of improvement in private employment has slowed, and the latest round of COVID restrictions creates the potential for payrolls to decline,” Turek said in a statement Wednesday.

Washingtonians filed 19,547 new, or “initial,” claims for regular unemployment benefits last week, a 20.5% decrease from the prior week, the ESD reported Thursday. Nationally, initial claims rose 2.7% last week to 885,000, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Although new claims in Washington dropped last week, they remain nearly three times higher than the same week last year. Economists have said that likely reflects both seasonal layoffs in sectors such as construction as well as the resumption of restrictions ordered Nov. 15 by Gov. Jay Inslee. On Dec. 8, Inslee extended those restrictions by three weeks.

Inslee’s Nov. 15 order was followed by a surge in new jobless claims, particularly in areas, such as food service, that were affected by the restrictions.

New claims declined last week across most industries, though the largest drops came in the accommodation and food service and construction sectors, the ESD reported.

Six percent of the state resident civilian workforce of 3.8 million was unemployed in November, according to Wednesday’s report. That’s around 45% more than were unemployed in November 2019.

November’s unemployment rate of 6% was unchanged from October’s, but the state’s workforce also shrunk by 155,400 jobs during that span, the ESD reported.

The total number of Washingtonians receiving unemployment benefits last week was 296,352, down slightly from the prior week, the ESD reported.

Some Washingtonians also are still seeing delays in receiving unemployment benefits.

As of last week, 26,831 claimants were not receiving benefits and were waiting for the ESD to resolve a question with their claim, the agency reported. That was a slight increase from the prior week. The average time needed to resolve a delayed claim was 9.8 weeks, up slightly from the week before.

Since March 8, the ESD has paid out $12.9 billion in benefits, roughly two-thirds of that from federal funds, to about 1.09 million individuals.

Although federal funding for the temporary pandemic unemployment benefits expires Dec. 26, congressional leaders were optimistic Thursday that an extension would be approved by then, although details remained unclear, according to media reports.

The ESD also released revised figures for the imposter fraud that struck the state this spring. In its last report, in August, the agency noted that criminals using stolen identifies had filed 86,449 fraudulent claims and received $576 million in benefits.

On Wednesday, the ESD raised the number of “known, suspected or probable” fraudulent claims to 122,000 worth a total of $600 million in stolen benefits. In May, the ESD estimated that criminals had stolen between $550 million and $650 million.

The agency said it had recovered $357 million of the funds, up from $340 million in August.

In a statement Wednesday, the ESD said the fraud “has been, and remains, a dynamic and fluid situation.”

The first of five state audits into the fraud and other parts of ESD’s system is scheduled to be released later this month.