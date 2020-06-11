The National Guard will help Washington state process some of the thousands of unemployment claims that are being delayed as state investigators continue to battle an organized identity-theft scheme that may have cost the state $650 million.

Starting next week, National Guard troops will assist the state Employment Security Department (ESD) in verifying the identities of individuals whose claims for jobless benefits are being held up for review for potential fraud, Commissioner Suzi LeVine announced during a news conference Thursday morning.

LeVine wasn’t sure how many troops would be assigned to the ESD or how long it would take to train the troops for their new duties with the agency, which has been scrambling to bring in more staff to help process and verify claims.

Washington’s move to enlist National Guard troops, which follows a similar initiative by Oregon, illustrates the pressure ESD is under to resolve tens of thousands of claims for jobless benefits that have been paused for weeks as the state has dealt with a massive fraud scheme.

In mid-May, when ESD disclosed the fraud, the agency flagged for additional review the claims of nearly 200,000 individuals. As of Thursday, investigators had resolved more than half of those, LeVine said.

But the claims of about 78,000 individuals are being held up as the agency tries to resolve questions around identity and other issues. Of those 78,000 clams, LeVine said, about 42,000 belong to individuals who had been receiving benefit payments but saw those payment stop as a result of the fraud investigation.

LeVine said the agency’s goal was to resolve those claims by June 19.

The state’s anti-fraud efforts have resulted in the recovery of about $337 million in stolen funds, LeVine said. They are also thought to have helped bring down the number of new jobless claims filed each week.

On Thursday, the ESD reported that 29,713 people had filed new, or “initial,” claims for regular unemployment insurance for the week ending June 6. That number is,down about 4.8% from the previous week, for the third decrease in as many weeks.

Still, it comes as the number of total U.S. claims fell much more sharply — by nearly 19%, to 1.5 million, for the week ending June 6, according to U.S. Labor Department figures released Thursday.

LeVine acknowledged that Washington and other states continue to face attacks from criminals whose techniques evolve as states step up security.

“Criminals will continue to do what they are doing,” LeVine said. “They will continue to try to run faster than we are, be smarter than we are, and they will continue to try to get into our system and steal from us.”

“It is a matter of how are you outrunning them,” she added. “But the race continues.”