The Seattle-area jobless rate remains below the national level but has been growing slightly since the spring.

The unemployment rate for both the Seattle metro area and Washington state was unchanged in November from the month prior, according to a monthly report released Wednesday by the Employment Security Department.

The jobless rate statewide held steady at 4.5 percent, down from the year-ago level of 5.2 percent. The state did add 9,800 jobs over the prior month and the number of unemployed people dropped slightly, but it wasn’t enough to move the jobless rate.

Professional and business services gained the most jobs, while government lost jobs.

In the Seattle metro area, the unemployment rate was again 3.8 percent, the same as a month prior and a year ago. But the number of unemployed residents ticked up slightly to its highest point in a little more than a year. Unemployment in the metro area hit a low point for the cycle this spring, at 3.3 percent.

Nationally, unemployment stood at 4.1 percent, also the same as a month before but down from 4.6 percent a year ago.