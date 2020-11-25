New claims for unemployment benefits jumped sharply in Washington state last week, but it was unclear what caused the spike, the second to occur in November.

For the week ending Saturday, Washingtonians filed 30,274 new, or “initial,” claims for unemployment benefits, a 79.8% increase from the prior week, the state Employment Security Department (ESD) reported Wednesday.

The report, usually issued Thursdays, came out a day earlier this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The report did not contain the agency’s usual analysis of the weekly claims data or offer an explanation for the spike in claims. An ESD spokesperson said more information would be released Thursday.

“We’ll release our numbers tomorrow morning at our usual time and will add some explanation to help fill out the picture of what we’re seeing,” an ESD spokesperson said in an email Wednesday.

Nationally, initial jobless claims rose to 778,000 last week, up 4% from the previous week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Wednesday, a day earlier than usual.

In early November, the ESD also reported a spike in new unemployment claims, which jumped 71.7% in one week. The agency later said it was the result of a federal regulation that had required some individuals who were collecting federal benefits to reapply for state benefits.

But the ESD temporarily suspended that reapplication process, and the following week new claims fell more in line with recent trends. However, on Wednesday, the agency spokesperson said the reapplication process remained suspended.

This is a developing story and will be updated.