In the latest weekly reminder of the economic damage from the pandemic, Washington workers continued to file for unemployment insurance in historically high numbers.

For the week ending Aug. 29, workers filed 18,172 new, or “initial”, claims for regular unemployment insurance, the state Employment Security Department (ESD) reported Thursday. That’s down 1.2% from the prior week, but it’s still nearly four times the number filed the same week in 2019.

The total number of workers who received benefits from Washington state last week was 348,102, which is down 2.4% from the prior week, but still higher than the peak reached by the state during the Great Recession.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims fell nearly 13%, to 881,000, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Since early March, when pandemic-related layoffs first hit the state, the ESD has paid out more than $10 billion in unemployment benefits, roughly two-thirds of which has been federal funds.

Although a supplemental federal payment of $600 a week expired in July, unemployed Washingtonians may be eligible for federal payments of $300 a week for at least three weeks under a temporary federal program. The ESD will begin processing those payments Sept. 21.

Separately, the ESD has also suspended the job-search requirement through Oct. 1. That means claimants can answer “no” when asked if they made an “active search for work” when they file their weekly claim.