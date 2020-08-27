New unemployment claims in Washington state fell for the sixth consecutive week.

Workers in Washington filed 18,389 new, or initial, claims for regular unemployment insurance during the week ending Aug. 22, the state Employment Security Department reported Thursday. That’s down 16.2% from the prior week and down 36% from a month ago.

Nationally, initial unemployment claims fell nearly 9% last week, to 1 million, the U.S. Labor Department reported.

Still, economists note that new unemployment claims in Washington remain at historic levels and are nearly four times what they were a year ago.

Since the week ending March 7, when the first big pandemic-related job losses began, Washington has paid out more than $10.1 billion in state and federal benefits.

The state’s unemployment rate in July was 10.3%.

Separately, the ESD released more details about a new federal benefits program that could temporarily replace some of the $600 enhanced weekly benefit that expired in July.

On Monday, the state received approval for the federal Lost Wages Assistance program, a short-term measure that could mean an extra $300 a week for three weeks for people who have become unemployed or partially unemployed due to the pandemic and who are already receiving unemployment benefits.

