New unemployment claims in Washington dipped slightly last week as a rebounding state economy continued to add more jobs. But concerns are mounting over the potential effects of a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Washingtonians filed 5,357 new, or “initial,” claims for unemployment benefits last week, a 3.1% decrease from the prior week, the state Employment Security Department (ESD) reported Thursday. Nationally, new claims rose 1.1% over the prior week, to 353,000, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

The state’s job market continued to recover: In July, Washington added 22,700 jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 5.1%, from 5.2% in June, the ESD reported on Tuesday. The U.S. unemployment rate for July was 5.4%.

But those encouraging numbers come amid rising concerns that a surge in COVID-19 cases from the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus might spur renewed business restrictions and consumer anxieties.

“The state’s job market recovery has gathered considerable momentum this summer,” said Paul Turek, ESD’s state economist, in a statement Tuesday. “But while additional progress over the next month is a reasonable expectation, the rise of the Delta variant could mute some of the rebound.”

Indeed, although initial claims remain dramatically lower than during the early months of the pandemic, their numbers have crept back up in recent weeks. The 4-week moving average for regular initial claims last week was 5,306, which was up nearly 4% from a week earlier and is 2.1% higher than it was at the same period in 2019, ESD reported.

And the state’s labor shortage, though perhaps not as severe as earlier this summer, also remains a concern.

The state’s leisure and hospitality sector, which has struggled for months to hire enough workers, added 11,800 jobs in July, according to ESD data.

Demand for workers remains elevated. Postings for new leisure and hospitality jobs, though down modestly from earlier this month, are again surging and were 32% higher than in January 2020, as of Aug. 20, according to data presented by Harvard University’s Economic Tracker. Overall job postings were up 16.8% in Washington.

Some employers have said the labor shortage has been exacerbated by the $300-a-week enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which expire after Labor Day.

In Washington state, the number of overall claims — new claims plus ongoing claims that people must file each week to receive benefits — dropped 3.6% to 275,558 last week.

New claims for federal pandemic extended benefits — for workers who have exhausted state unemployment benefits — climbed 25% last week from the prior week.

Last week, the ESD paid benefits on 204,343 individual claims. That’s down 3.3% from the prior week and the lowest number since April 4, 2020. Because individuals can have multiple claims, the number of claims is often slightly higher than the number of individual claimants.

Since March 2020, more than 1.1 million Washingtonians have received more than $20.9 billion in jobless benefits, with about two-thirds of the money coming from the federal government.

By comparison, in each of the previous 10 years, the ESD’s annual payout averaged just over $1 billion, the ESD said.