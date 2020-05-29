Metro Seattle job openings fell further than their national or state counterparts when the coronavirus pandemic hit. And the local listings have been a bit slower to stop declining. Last week, though, the metro area openings did nudge up slightly for the first time in many weeks. As compared to Feb. 1 levels, national and statewide openings have rebounded more strongly — but all remain at least 30% below their early March peaks, posing problems for the record numbers of recently unemployed workers.

Related:

Despite pandemic, Seattle region’s pending home sales outrun last year’s level | Coronavirus Economy daily chart (May 27)

Sea-Tac air traffic has a long way to climb to prior levels | Coronavirus Economy daily chart (May 26)

Food assistance and restaurant sales | Coronavirus Economy daily chart (May 22)

Business starts in Washington state are down sharply from last year | Coronavirus Economy daily chart (May 21)

Weekly home sales rebounding to last year’s level | Coronavirus Economy daily chart (May 20)

Seattle-area job listings sag while U.S. openings edge upward | Coronavirus Economy daily chart (May 19)

Advertising

In Washington, Oregon and U.S., small businesses are hit hard | Coronavirus Economy daily chart (May 14)

Seattle-area listings of houses for sale drop sharply from last year | Coronavirus Economy daily chart (May 13)

Seattle-area job listings have plunged 40% from recent peak due to pandemic | Coronavirus Economy daily chart (May 11)

Coronavirus Economy daily charts: Unemployment claims, housing, food and job openings for the week ending May 8, 2020

It could take years for Washington state’s economy to rebound from coronavirus crash

Coronavirus unemployment: Bartenders, dental assistants top list of Washington’s hardest-hit jobs

Read more about the economy »