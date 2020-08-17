With most school districts doing online instruction for elementary, middle and high school students this fall, many parents have had to make changes in their own work schedules, often with financial consequences.

How is your family coping? Will having your kids out of the classroom affect your work? Is it likely to reduce your work hours, and if so, how are you adjusting to the lost income? Are your employers helping and, if so, how?

I want to hear about your experience. You can fill out the form below or contact me at proberts@seattletimes.com.