The state’s economy added only 2,300 jobs in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Employment Security Department said Wednesday, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.6 percent.

The department also pared July’s preliminary estimate of 13,400 jobs gained, revising it to 5,900.

“Coupled with the downward revision to July’s payroll numbers, today’s report shows weaker hiring since the start of the year,” said ESD economist Paul Turek in a news release.

The U.S. unemployment rate was also unchanged, at 3.7 percent.

The department said that based on historical patterns, Washington employment typically decreases by 13,700 from July to August. This year the state lost an estimated 11,400 jobs, amounting to a seasonally adjusted increase of 2,300 jobs.

According to ESD, seasonally adjusted private-sector employment rose by 2,800 in August, while public-sector jobs declined by 500.

The strongest growing private-industry sectors were education and health services, up 2,800 jobs; wholesale trade, up 1,400 jobs; information, up 1,200 jobs; and professional and business services and manufacturing, both up 600 jobs. The biggest decline came in leisure and hospitality, down 1,400 jobs; followed by retail trade, down 800 jobs, and construction, down 700 jobs.