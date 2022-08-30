In recent months, many Seattle-area companies that sent office workers home during the pandemic have stepped up efforts to get those workers back to the office.

While some employers have already have workers back in person on a part- or full-time basis, others have faced challenges and delays and have had to postpone or rethink their back-to-office strategies.

If you’re a Seattle-area office-based employer or manager hoping to return to an office-based model, we’d like to hear about your experiences.

Have you achieved your back-to-office goals? If so, what strategies, incentives or even changes in office design were most effective in getting remote workers back in?

If the return is going more slowly than you’d hoped, are you modifying your approach or goals?

