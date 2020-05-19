Job listings for the Seattle metro area on Indeed.com slipped further Friday from the prior week’s level, indicating continued weakness in the local labor market as the stay-home order triggered by the coronavirus pandemic kept many businesses closed.

Across the country, as many states to varying degrees began allowing businesses to reopen, the national level of job postings nudged upward a solid 2 percentage points, after an almost imperceptible increase the prior week ended a steep and rapid plunge.

For Washington state, the upward turn was more slight, but it did mark the first positive change in job postings.

Related:

Coronavirus Economy daily chart: In Washington, Oregon and U.S., small businesses are hit hard

Coronavirus Economy daily chart: Seattle-area listings of houses for sale drop sharply from last year

Coronavirus Economy daily chart: Seattle-area job listings have plunged 40% from recent peak due to pandemic (May 11)

Advertising

Coronavirus Economy daily charts: Unemployment claims, housing, food and job openings for the week ending May 8, 2020

It could take years for Washington state’s economy to rebound from coronavirus crash

Coronavirus unemployment: Bartenders, dental assistants top list of Washington’s hardest-hit jobs

Read more about the economy »