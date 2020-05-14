A new survey of small businesses by the U.S. Census published Thursday shows nearly three-quarters in Washington state and nationally saw lower revenue this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 11% nationally missed a loan payment since March 13, though Washington businesses did slightly better.
Among those surveyed in Washington, more than a third said it will take more than six months for their business to recover its usual level of operations. At the other end, about 7% said the pandemic has had “little or no effect” on their operations.
More results from the Census survey can be found here.
