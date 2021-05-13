Jobless claims surged in Washington last week, but the uptick was driven largely by bookkeeping issues in the state’s unemployment system, not an increase in layoffs.

Last week, Washingtonians filed 16,605 new, or initial, claims for unemployment benefits, up 58% from a week earlier. That sharp increase, which follows three weeks of steady declines, stems mainly from two technical issues in the way the state’s Employment Security Department counts jobless workers, state officials said.

Part of the surge comes as Washingtonians who lost jobs early in the pandemic and have received 52 weeks of unemployment benefits are now required under state regulations to refile. A similar refiling spike occurred in early April.

Much of the rest of the surge reflects a bookkeeping change related to federal pandemic benefits that Congress created for workers who use up the 26 weeks of unemployment benefits available through state systems.

In the ESD’s system, some workers’ applications for these long-term benefits were inadvertently attached to workers’ older state unemployment claims. When the issue was corrected, it showed up in the agency’s system as a new claim, said ESD spokesperson Nick Demerice.

Nationally, new jobless claims fell 6.7% to 507,000 last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

In Washington, the number of overall claims — new claims plus ongoing claims that claimants must file each week to receive benefits — rose to 436,114 last week, a nearly 8% increase over the prior week.

Last week, the ESD paid benefits on 306,846 individual claims, a slight decrease from the prior week. Because individuals can have multiple claims, the number of those claims is often slightly higher than the number of individual claimants.

Since March 2020, more than 1 million Washingtonians have received more than $17.9 billion in jobless benefits, with about two-thirds of the money coming from the federal government.

By comparison, in each of the previous 10 years, the ESD’s annual payout averaged just over $1 billion, the ESD said.