Washington’s job market continues to struggle against pandemic-related losses and closures, with some of the sharpest pain coming in the hospitality and travel sectors.

New jobless claims among hotel and restaurant workers jumped 17% last week compared to the prior week, according to data released Thursday by the state Employment Security Department (ESD). That increase was nearly three times as fast as jobless claims generally.

Restaurants continue to close. On Thursday, Seattle icon Ivar’s announced it would shuttered its Acres of Clams and Salmon House full-service restaurants until spring.

And while Gov. Jay Inlsee lifted some restrictions meetings and business events, effective Sept. 21, the broader travel and hospitality sectors are a long away from recovery.

More broadly, the state’s job market continues to struggle against economic headwinds from the pandemic. Last week, Washingtonians filed 19,574 new, or initial, claims for unemployment benefits, a 6.4% increase from the week before, according to data released Thursday by ESD. That’s nearly four times the number of layoffs during the same week last year

New claim numbers jumped even more sharply in key sectors, including hotels and restaurants, where the ESD received 2,216 initial claims last week.

Many hotels are nearly empty as business and holiday travel remains depressed. In downtown Seattle, hotels have seen revenue fall by roughly 90 % over their 2019 levels through most of the pandemic, according to the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA).

And according to analytics firm Trepp, the Greater Seattle area has the eighth highest number of delinquent security-backed commercial hotel loans, at 16.

The hospitality sector was “one of the hardest-hit industry in the pandemic,” said Jacque Coe, a spokesperson for the Washington State Hospitality Association. “And without changes in the current restrictions to allow them to open safely, we’re going to lose some of them.”

That bleak assessment comes amid a week of mixed news about the state economy.

On Wednesday, the state Economic and Revenue Forecast Council released a better-than-expected state revenue forecast. Among other encouraging points: the state expects slightly lower unemployment in the last quarter of 2020 than it did in its June forecast–8% versus 9.3%–thanks partly to surprisingly strong consumer spending.

But the council noted that much of that spending was driven by federal stimulus funds, which have diminished substantially in recent months.

The travel and hospitality sectors, which face the end of the summer busy season and uncertainty over public-health restrictions and federal relief, recently saw several big layoffs.

Hyatt Regency Bellevue, which had temporarily laid off 223 workers in March, made 148 of those permanent on September 18, according to company filings with ESD.

Since the start of the pandemic, the lodging sector alone has lost 28,640 jobs, according to the Washington State Hospitality Association.

In downtown Seattle, total hotel revenue has been down by 90% or more from its 2019 levels nearly every day since March, the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) reported Sept. 11

Although 14 of 29 downtown hotels that had closed are now open, according to DSA figures, many hotel properties face new financial risks.

The Washington State Convention Center reported cancellations of 45 future citywide events, representing $333.1 million in lost sales and other economic benefits, the DSA reported.

Amtrak’s Seattle operations will lay off 143 workers, two of them permanently, starting September 30, according to company filings with the ESD. That’s part of approximately 2,000 layoffs nationwide, according to media reports.

The cancellation of the cruise season resulted in $900 million economic hit and 5,500 lost jobs, the DSA said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.