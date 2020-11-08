Passenger traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, like other U.S. airports, remains 60% or more below the levels of last year. That shows little sign of improving in the near term, since both business and leisure travel are limited by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, which has surged to new heights.

The pandemic has not dampened home sales, however; if anything, it’s driven homebuyers to seize on historically low interest rates and seek out homes in more affordable parts of the Puget Sound region — making those as competitive as King County traditionally has been.

Editor’s note: These charts tracking the local economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will appear once a month from now on, rather than weekly. Past Coronavirus Economy charts can be found here.