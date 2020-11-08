Passenger traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, like other U.S. airports, remains 60% or more below the levels of last year. That shows little sign of improving in the near term, since both business and leisure travel are limited by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, which has surged to new heights.
The pandemic has not dampened home sales, however; if anything, it’s driven homebuyers to seize on historically low interest rates and seek out homes in more affordable parts of the Puget Sound region — making those as competitive as King County traditionally has been.
Editor’s note: These charts tracking the local economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will appear once a month from now on, rather than weekly. Past Coronavirus Economy charts can be found here.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.