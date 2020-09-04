WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August, sending the unemployment rate below 10% for the first time since March, a glimmer of good news as the pandemic continues its march across the country.

The unemployment rate fell to 8.4%, and is the latest positive economic indicator that the economy continues to slowly recover. Yet, with the number of people unemployed close to 14 million in August, there’s still a long way to go, economists say.

“We’re finally in single digit territory – that’s a positive,” said Beth Ann Bovino, chief economist at S & P Global Ratings Services. “This is a good report.”

The job gains were driven by hiring in government, particularly temporary Census workers, who accounted for 238,000 new jobs – more than one out of six of the jobs added overall. Other sectors that have been hit hard by the pandemic showed signs of growth, including retail which added 249,000 positions, leisure and hospitality, which added 174,000 jobs back, mostly in restaurants, bars and other food establishments, as well as education and health services, with 147,000 jobs gained.

The report is likely to factor in to the presidential race, as well as the debate about whether to reauthorize more stimulus for businesses and the unemployed, when Congress returns from its recess this month.

President Donald Trump hailed the report on Twitter Friday morning.

“Great Jobs Numbers!” he wrote. “Wow, much better than expected!”

Former Vice President Joe Biden plans to give a speech this afternoon on the economic fallout of the pandemic.

For Republicans inclined to do less stimulus, the report shows a labor market that, as of mid-August, was still recovering, weeks after expiration of the weekly $600 unemployment enhancement that many workers had relied on. The August report shows the economy has officially gained just under half the jobs lost since February.

Many Democrats, as well as economists, are pointing out there are plenty of reasons to remain cautious. There are still far more people out of work in the United States than at any time since the Great Recession. Permanent job lossesincreased by about a third since February, coming in at more than 2.1 million. Plus some 29 million people drawing some form of unemployment assistance, according to jobless benefit data out Thursday.

Top leaders at the Federal Reserve remain worried about the weak labor market, and have said ability of the U.S. to control the public health crises will ultimately determine the long-term risks for struggling businesses and households.

The job growth was in line with most analysts’ expectations, as the economy has shown signs of rebounding from the economic carnage left by closures aimed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Unemployment remains higher for women (8.4%), Blacks (13.0%), Asians (10.7%) and Hispanics (10.5%), while it is 7.3% for white people and 8.0% for men.