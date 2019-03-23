Tom Kammerzell, a farmer and Port of Whitman County commissioner, on the eight dams that enable barges to carry the Inland Empire’s agricultural bounty to ports on the lower Columbia.

Toronto real-estate executive John Pasalis, criticizing Canada’s plan to help first-time buyers with a 5 to 10 percent equity contribution.

Daryl Fairweather, chief economist for Seattle-based Redfin, predicting a calmer year for local housing prices.

Advertising

Marina Severinovsky, investment strategist at Schroeders, on Wall Street’s end-of-week slump over concerns about the economy’s slowing growth.

Venture investor Howard Lindzon, on how expected stock offerings by Uber, Pinterest and others will enable their employees to quit and create new startups.