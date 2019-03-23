“The Snake River and the Columbia is to us what I-90 and I-5 is to Western Washington.”
Tom Kammerzell, a farmer and Port of Whitman County commissioner, on the eight dams that enable barges to carry the Inland Empire’s agricultural bounty to ports on the lower Columbia.
“Why is the federal government playing mom and dad and buying everyone homes?”
Toronto real-estate executive John Pasalis, criticizing Canada’s plan to help first-time buyers with a 5 to 10 percent equity contribution.
“You can’t have double-digit price growth every year forever.”
Daryl Fairweather, chief economist for Seattle-based Redfin, predicting a calmer year for local housing prices.
“We’re sort of coming back to Earth.”
Marina Severinovsky, investment strategist at Schroeders, on Wall Street’s end-of-week slump over concerns about the economy’s slowing growth.
“It’s going to trigger a massive explosion in entrepreneurship.”
Venture investor Howard Lindzon, on how expected stock offerings by Uber, Pinterest and others will enable their employees to quit and create new startups.
