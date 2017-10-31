DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton put up strong revenue numbers and upped its outlook for the year, sending shares close to an all-time before the opening bell Tuesday.

The power management company posted revenue of $5.21 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $5.11 billion, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

For the current quarter ending in December, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.19 to $1.29, with plenty of upside to industry analysts per-share expectations for $1.22 per share, though down a penny from the company’s last projections.

And much of the focus was on the Dublin company’s full-year earnings outlook in the range of $4.55 to $4.65 per share, a nickel better than the forecast put out in August. The company’s U.S. headquarters are in Cleveland.

Profit was $1.4 billion, or $3.14 per share. Removing one-time gains and losses, per-share earnings were $1.25 per share, close to Wall Street projections of $1.26 per share, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Shares of Eaton Corp. PLC, up 18 percent since the beginning of the year, rose more than 2 percent before the opening bell, to $81.09. That’s close to the record $81.63 reached in July.

