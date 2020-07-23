Mukund Mohan, a former executive at Amazon and Microsoft, was arrested and charged Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office with forging documents to fraudulently acquire more than $5.5 million in coronavirus relief funds.

Mohan submitted “fake and altered documents, including fake federal tax filings and altered incorporation documents” in support of Paycheck Protection Program applications for six shell companies he owned, and then transferred some of the money to his Robinhood brokerage account “for his personal benefit,” the U.S. Attorney alleged in its complaint. Mohan could not be reached for comment.

Federal PPP loans are intended to help businesses retain workers during the coronavirus pandemic — but Mohan’s companies didn’t employ a single worker, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

For instance, Mohan submitted forged documents to a lender purporting to show that one company he owned, Mahenjo Inc., had dozens of employees and paid millions of dollars in employee wages and payroll taxes. Mohan claimed to the lender, Peoples Bank, that the $431,250 PPP loan would retain 24 jobs, according to a database maintained by the federal agency overseeing the program. In truth, Mohan had purchased Mahenjo on the internet in May from a company that specializes in “aging” shell corporations so that they appear more legitimate, the complaint alleged.

Mohan, a resident of Clyde Hill, presents himself as a serial entrepreneur and angel investor, according to his LinkedIn profile. Currently the chief technology officer at online Canadian building materials retailer BuildDirect, Mohan previously worked as a director of product management at Amazon Business and a director of engineering at Microsoft’s Cloud and Enterprise Business.

One of the companies for which Mohan filed for coronavirus relief appears to be led in part by his teenage son. Zigantic LLC matches gamers with developers who need to test and validate their games, according to two Geekwire profiles of the company. Mohan’s son is the company’s chief marketing officer, according to his LinkedIn profile. The U.S. Attorney claimed Mohan received $304,830 in PPP loans for the company, which does not have a business license and has never paid employee wages or payroll taxes.