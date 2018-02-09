YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Eastern Michigan University officials have approved a plan to build a new campus health center with a major health care system and its affiliated physicians’ group.

The Ypsilanti school announced Friday the $6.6 million center is tentatively set to open in summer 2019. Eastern Michigan will share the facility with Integrated Healthcare Associates, the physicians’ group and subsidiary of Saint Joseph Mercy Health System.

The university says the new center will offer primary and urgent care services, online appointment scheduling and an on-site pharmacy. It will incorporate the Counseling and Psychological Services and EMU Psychology Clinic.

The center also will offer educational opportunities for students and faculty of the College of Health and Human Services.

Officials say the facility builds on numerous programs with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor hospital.