NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new information technology center that is expected to bring 2,000 jobs to New Orleans over the next five years has been formally dedicated.

Gov. John Bel Edwards joined New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell for the ceremonies Wednesday at the DXC Technology Digital Transformation Center near the Superdome. It’s located in an office building now known as the DXC Technology Building.

That’s the former Freeport McMoran Building and officials say the major mining company remains a major tenant in the building.

DXC Technology expects to eventually lease up to 10 floors of the 23-floor structure

DXC’s decision to locate its new center in New Orleans was announced in November.

Joining state and local officials at Wednesday’s dedication was DXC Vice President Jim Smith.