NEW YORK (AP) — The fashion house founded by Diane von Furstenberg says its chief creative officer is stepping down.
Scottish designer Jonathan Saunders had joined DVF in May 2016. His last collection for the company is the pre-fall 2018 collection, presented earlier this month, and his departure is effective immediately.
Von Furstenberg, known for her iconic wrap dress, said in a statement Friday that Saunders will “leave an important and lasting heritage to the brand.”
The news comes as von Furstenberg, who remains chairman of DVF, is looking to sell an equity stake in the New York-based company that she founded in 1972, according to a recent report from Women’s Wear Daily, a fashion trade publication.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
- Family finds solace in Washington state — and a new life — five years after daughter was killed at Sandy Hook VIEW