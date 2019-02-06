AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch police say they have shot and killed an armed person on a street next to the country’s central bank.
Amsterdam police said in a tweet that the suspect was shot Wednesday night when he approached officers with the gun. One passer-by was wounded in the incident.
Part of the street was cordoned off for the investigation into the killing.
No further details were immediately available.
Most Read Business Stories
- Big decline in Vancouver, B.C., home prices could be just tip of iceberg
- Boeing invests in advanced supersonic business jet
- Crypto CEO dies holding the only passwords that can unlock millions in customer coins
- Former Walmart executive Rosalind Brewer joins Amazon board
- 5 reasons why autonomous cars aren't coming anytime soon VIEW