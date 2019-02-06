Share story

By
The Associated Press

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch police say they have shot and killed an armed person on a street next to the country’s central bank.

Amsterdam police said in a tweet that the suspect was shot Wednesday night when he approached officers with the gun. One passer-by was wounded in the incident.

Part of the street was cordoned off for the investigation into the killing.

No further details were immediately available.

Most Read Business Stories

The Associated Press