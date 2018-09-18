THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says the country’s economy will grow by 2.6 percent next year and unemployment will fall to a record low of 3.5 percent.
The projected sixth year of growth reflects an economy that has recovered strongly from the global financial crisis a decade ago.
King Willem-Alexander unveiled the projections Tuesday while opening the new parliamentary year with a speech to both houses of parliament that outlines the policy plans of Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s four-party ruling coalition.
The king and Queen Maxima rode through crowd-lined streets of The Hague in a horse-drawn carriage to deliver the speech that is written by the government, at the historic Knights Hall in the middle of the parliamentary complex.
Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra will present the detailed budget plans to lawmakers later.