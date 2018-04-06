BOSTON (AP) — Want some fries with that doughnut?
Dunkin’ Donuts is selling Donut Fries along with other non-traditional products as part of a new $2 snacking menu at a small number of its stores in the Boston area.
In addition to the fries, customers can also order pretzel bites, waffle-breaded chicken tenders, Munchkin dippers and a gluten-free brownie.
Dunkin’ Donuts says the menu is paired with signature beverages and is designed as an afternoon snack.
The test will gather feedback from customers and employees to help determine whether to sell the items nationally.