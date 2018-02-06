CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Will Americans run to Dunkin’ later in the day? The coffee and doughnut chain hopes so.
Dunkin’ Donuts said Tuesday that is working to increase sales after the morning rush, a strategy that coffee chain Starbucks recently said is was also pursuing.
The two companies see the afternoon hours as a way to boost sales. In the past, both have offered promotions in the later part of the day to bring more people in their doors.
Dunkin’ Brands executives said on a conference call that they’ll give more details about their plans during the company’s investor day event on Thursday.
The owner of Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter.
It had net income of $195.5 million, or $2.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share, beating analyst expectations of 63 cents per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.
The Canton, Massachusetts-based company reported revenue of $227.1 million, above the $223 million analysts expected.
For the year, the company earned $350.9 million, or $3.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $860.5 million.
Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. slipped $1.18, or 1.9 percent, to $59.66 in trading Tuesday.
