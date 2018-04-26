CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $50.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The owner of the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbin chains posted revenue of $301.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $301.4 million.

Dunkin’ expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.69 to $2.74 per share.

Dunkin’ shares have declined 3.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 13 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNKN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNKN