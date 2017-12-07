RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dallas billionaire Tom Dundon has signed a purchase agreement to buy a majority stake in the Carolina Hurricanes from longtime owner Peter Karmanos.
The team announced the agreement Thursday, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the team would not move.
The move marks the latest step toward the end of Karmanos’ lengthy attempt to sell the team he moved from Hartford, Connecticut, to North Carolina two decades ago. Karmanos will retain an equity stake in the franchise.
Dundon is the 46-year-old former CEO of Santander Consumer USA, a Dallas-based lending firm. He’s also an investor in the Top Golf chain of golf and entertainment facilities and a key financier of a new golf course in Dallas.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks broadcaster and former Husky star Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment
- If sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are true, Warren Moon is finished | Matt Calkins
- Say what? Washington Huskies pull off wild 74-65 upset win over No. 2 Kansas
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s beloved 13 Coins
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
In a statement, Dundon called Carolina “a team on the rise.”
___
More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey