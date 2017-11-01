EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — Duke Energy is seeking state permission to build a solar farm and a power-storage system at the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury training base.

If the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approves the plans, the company says the solar farm and battery storage equipment would become the first so-called “microgrid” at any National Guard facility in the state.

Duke says the Camp Atterbury solar farm would generate about 2 megawatts of electricity and the battery system would store up to 5 megawatts at the complex near Edinburgh, some 25 miles south of Indianapolis.

The utility is also seeking approval to build a similar-sized battery storage system at its southern Indiana power substation in the Clark County community of Nabb. That system’s uses would include providing power to customers during outages.