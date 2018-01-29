RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Neighbors of Duke Energy Corp.’s unlined coal ash pits are ending a lawsuit filed after the electric utility said $5,000 payments depended on giving up future health claims linked to contaminated well water.

Lawyers seeking to represent hundreds of neighbors of the company’s North Carolina coal plants dropped their lawsuit last week.

Charlotte-based Duke Energy posted an online clarification that people taking the money could not sue, but children blaming groundwater pollution for health problems would not be barred from court.

Coal ash is the byproduct left after burning coal for electricity. It contains arsenic, lead, mercury and other heavy metals. Duke Energy said coal ash chemicals have not contaminated neighboring water wells.

The $5,000 was separate from water bill payments after Duke Energy connects neighbors to new water lines.