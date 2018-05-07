Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — DTE Energy has unveiled plans for redeveloping a vacant industrial site along the Huron River in Ann Arbor that’s been in the works for years.

The Ann Arbor News reports the Detroit-based utility announced Monday that it’s entered into an agreement with Detroit-based real estate development company Roxbury Group to undertake the 11-acre (4.5-hectare) development on the site of the former Michigan Consolidated Gas Co. coal gasification plant.

DTE CEO Gerry Anderson says the company is “ready to begin to move” on the mixed-use project known as Broadway Park. It’s expected to include public open space, a new riverfront trail, an event pavilion, a riverfront restaurant, hotel, retail spaces and condos.

DTE and Roxbury hope to get the city’s approval for the project by the end of the year.

Information from: The Ann Arbor News, http://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor

